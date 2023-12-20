Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Up 9.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.33. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($12.00) by $10.62. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 263.45% and a negative net margin of 71.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 542,815 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
