StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised CSI Compressco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

CSI Compressco Price Performance

CCLP stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.70 million, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.02. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.71 million during the quarter.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSI Compressco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at about $3,458,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,555 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,368 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

