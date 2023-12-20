CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CAMP. Craig Hallum lowered CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th.

CalAmp Stock Down 24.2 %

CalAmp stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.12. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $5.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CalAmp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 234.8% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,686,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,183,023 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CalAmp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 963,594 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 3rd quarter worth $2,945,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,287,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 681,123 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

