StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Trading Up 1.9 %

American National Bankshares stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.97. American National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 22.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26,429 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 39.5% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 614,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,795,000 after acquiring an additional 173,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 501,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 180,767 shares during the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.