First International Bank & Trust Sells 766 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First International Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 0.3% of First International Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,565. The stock has a market cap of $211.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.77.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.80%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,149 shares of company stock worth $3,810,777. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.59.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

