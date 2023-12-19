Bath Savings Trust Co Purchases 2,041 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $237.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,717. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $187.38 and a 12-month high of $237.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.63.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.