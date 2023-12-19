Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 1,239 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,731 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,071,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 38.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,405,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $45.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,165,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,819,227. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $193.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

