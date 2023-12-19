Bath Savings Trust Co Has $2.08 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $189.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,644,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,334,726. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $166.06 and a twelve month high of $192.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.75 and a 200-day moving average of $180.37.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

