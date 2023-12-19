Bath Savings Trust Co Buys 1,028 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.09. 3,251,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,349,390. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.