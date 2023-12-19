Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 29,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 62.3% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 153.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $446.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $446.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $110.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

