Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.7% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after buying an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,895,000 after buying an additional 4,958,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after buying an additional 4,955,891 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

