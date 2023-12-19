Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 399 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.3 %

CAT traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.36. 499,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,907. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $293.88.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.