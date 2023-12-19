Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 127,045 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127,045 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

