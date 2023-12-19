Northstar Advisory Group LLC Makes New $550,000 Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,078 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 7.5% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,879 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $10.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $609.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,283. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $581.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

