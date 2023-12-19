Northstar Advisory Group LLC Makes New $550,000 Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,078 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 7.5% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Adobe
In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,879 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $10.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $609.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,283. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $581.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
