Legato Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 0.6% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,328,001 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $437,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $349,081,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 367.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,469,000 after buying an additional 1,560,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.43. The company had a trading volume of 480,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $134.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $217.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.92.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

