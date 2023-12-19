WealthOne LLC Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WealthOne LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.6 %

IBM traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.73. The stock had a trading volume of 954,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,215. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $147.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $166.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

