Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,776 shares of company stock worth $199,234,911 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $426.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $336.43 and a 12-month high of $426.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $399.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.75. The stock has a market cap of $399.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

