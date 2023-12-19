Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.8% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,776 shares of company stock valued at $199,234,911 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $425.75. 559,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $336.43 and a fifty-two week high of $426.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $399.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

