Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $437.70. 1,373,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,038,819. The company has a market capitalization of $350.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.34 and a fifty-two week high of $437.70.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

