Field & Main Bank Has $863,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Field & Main Bank lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.4 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $7.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $525.80. The stock had a trading volume of 532,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.53.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

