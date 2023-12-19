First Financial Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,074 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 0.2 %

CMCSA stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $44.62. 2,274,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,844,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $179.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.