SlateStone Wealth LLC Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 822.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,634 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,449 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 135,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after buying an additional 89,714 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in NIKE by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in NIKE by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 96,146 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC cut their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NKE

NIKE Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.25. 1,536,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,375,332. The company has a market cap of $186.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.90 and a 200-day moving average of $105.41. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.