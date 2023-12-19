Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Raised by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 516,776 shares of company stock valued at $199,234,911. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $424.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,187. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $336.43 and a twelve month high of $426.37. The stock has a market cap of $398.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

