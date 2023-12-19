Insight Folios Inc Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Insight Folios Inc reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $224.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.66. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.40.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

