Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.2% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW opened at $224.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.57 and a 200-day moving average of $213.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. HSBC started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.40.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

