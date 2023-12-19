J2 Capital Management Inc Sells 632 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

J2 Capital Management Inc reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 25,746 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 124,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 910,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,694,000 after purchasing an additional 282,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 299,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

