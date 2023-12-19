Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Invests $214,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.0 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average is $77.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

