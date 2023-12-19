Global Trust Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.85. 1,180,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,672,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

