First International Bank & Trust Sells 816 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First International Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 250.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $5.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.49. 560,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.98. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $288.46.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.00.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

