Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $8.51 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,355 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 13,001 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.8% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 29.4% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Oracle by 7.7% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $105.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $79.43 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $288.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.97 and its 200 day moving average is $113.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

