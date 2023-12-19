Global Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 1.1% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,234,000 after purchasing an additional 156,608 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,725,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,922,000 after purchasing an additional 202,888 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Bank of America dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.24.

NYSE CAT traded up $4.60 on Tuesday, hitting $290.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $293.88. The firm has a market cap of $147.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.68.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

