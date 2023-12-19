Oxler Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.3% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,780,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,792,621,000 after purchasing an additional 265,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,613,646,000 after purchasing an additional 368,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,495,917,000 after purchasing an additional 480,421 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Amgen
In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on AMGN
Amgen Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of AMGN stock traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $280.49. 560,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,039. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $150.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.98.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.
Amgen Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amgen
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.