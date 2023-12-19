Northstar Advisory Group LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.0% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.32. 2,892,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,192,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $79.43 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $289.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

