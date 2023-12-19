Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,050 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.3% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CVS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

CVS stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $74.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,670,577. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.34. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $96.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

