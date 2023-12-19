Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,064 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $713,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.79. 1,231,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,103. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $187.38 and a 12-month high of $237.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.63. The firm has a market cap of $335.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

