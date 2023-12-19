Field & Main Bank Has $836,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 64.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.76.

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.41. 1,400,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,470,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

