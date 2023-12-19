iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Boosted by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of MKT Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVW traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,645. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.88 and a 200 day moving average of $70.46. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $75.39.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

