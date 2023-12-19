McLean Asset Management Corp Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 3.6% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,313,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,273,145. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $200.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

