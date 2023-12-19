Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,937 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 1.2% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $489.87. 1,049,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,496,940. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.41 and a 12-month high of $492.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $435.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.42.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

