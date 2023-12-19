Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $969,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.7 %

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.53. 588,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,954. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day moving average is $94.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $148.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.