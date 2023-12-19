Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 0.8% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,044,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $413.07. 324,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,351. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $394.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.73. The firm has a market cap of $200.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $302.17 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Linde’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

