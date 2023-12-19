Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Invests $177,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 46,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $284,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 237,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,311,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VWO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,632,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,941,729. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.34.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

