First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 104 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,385 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1,071.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 175,431.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Boeing by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after buying an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.58. 2,000,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,684,224. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.37. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $265.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

