Field & Main Bank Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Oracle by 1,481.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,231,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,189,506. The firm has a market cap of $289.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $79.43 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

