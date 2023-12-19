The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Cut by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,877 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in TJX Companies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,219. The company has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $93.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.50 and its 200-day moving average is $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

