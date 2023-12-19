CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 335 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $147.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.12. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

