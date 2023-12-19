Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 1.0% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.65.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $4.44 on Tuesday, hitting $290.15. The company had a trading volume of 626,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,516. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The company has a market cap of $147.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

