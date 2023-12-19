Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Acquires 355 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 242.3% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,067 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.4% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,959 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $96.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.18. The company has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

