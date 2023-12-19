Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,199 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $205.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.60.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

