HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 18,611 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 18,611 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.0% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.2 %

CMCSA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,841,299. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average is $43.27. The company has a market cap of $180.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.